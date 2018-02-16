Juneau man pleads guilty to drug distribution

A Juneau man in federal court pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of drug distribution.

At the plea hearing, U.S. District Chief Judge Timothy Burgess asked the defendant Ricky Stapler Lisk about his education, work and health.

The judge then asked whether the 36-year-old Lisk had any questions about the agreement. Burgess cleared the courtroom for a few minutes, then proceeded with the hearing. Lisk pleaded guilty.

According to the plea agreement, Lisk admitted that he and Charles Cotten Jr. sold about 27 grams of methamphetamine in June to another person. That person was acting under the direction of law enforcement.

Lisk and Cotten were arrested in October. Cotten was the manager of the Bergmann Hotel in the fall of 2016 prior to the city condemning it in 2017.

Lisk faces 5 to 40 years in prison, up to a $5 million fine, supervised release from 4 years to life and court fees.

Burgess scheduled sentencing tentatively for June 1.

Cotten faces four counts of drug distribution.