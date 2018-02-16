Bethel police investigate alleged kidnapping, find illegal marijuana grow operation

Bethel police discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation while investigating an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor.

According to Bethel Police Department, a 14-year-old girl reported the kidnapping and assault to police on Jan. 17.

Acting Police Chief Burke Waldron would not confirm whether she also was the alleged victim. Police filed a report with the City Council on Tuesday.

Police discovered the grow operation during the kidnapping investigation.

Waldron would not confirm whether there was any connection between the alleged attack and the drugs.

The Bethel police investigation of the kidnapping and sexual assault is ongoing, but they turned the marijuana grow case over to the Alaska State Troopers.