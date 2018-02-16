Alaska, U.S. flags to fly half-staff in honor of Florida shooting victims

State and U.S. flags are at half-staff in remembrance of the victims in a Florida school shooting on Wednesday.

In a news release, Gov. Bill Walker said the tragedy “is a reminder of the fragility of life, and we join the nation in grieving with those who have lost their loved ones.”

Flags will return to full staff at sunset Monday.

