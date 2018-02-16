Alaska, U.S. flags to fly half-staff in honor of Florida shooting victims

State and U.S. flags are at half-staff in remembrance of the victims in a Florida school shooting on Wednesday.
In a news release, Gov. Bill Walker said the tragedy “is a reminder of the fragility of life, and we join the nation in grieving with those who have lost their loved ones.”
Flags will return to full staff at sunset Monday.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski, Sullivan split as immigration reform mires in SenateThe future of immigration reform was in doubt Thursday, after two proposals failed to win 60 votes in the U.S. Senate. Alaska’s U.S. senators split their votes, on both measures.
-
Haines celebrates Alaska civil rights leader Elizabeth PeratrovichHaines community members crowded into the school gym to pay their respects to an Alaska civil rights icon: Feb. 16 is Elizabeth Peratrovich Day.
-
Bill would exempt utility companies from pesticide pollutionU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists discovered “concerning levels” of the pesticide Penta in soils around power poles running through the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.
-
Senate appointee drops out after controversial Facebook comments scrutinizedA new possibility to fill the seat emerged. The Republican Party advanced retired Palmer small business owner Vicki Wallner to replace Braund as one of three nominees.