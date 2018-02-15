Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

In this newscast:
- Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott lambastes Juneau for being a bad neighbor to Angoon,
- state environmental officials warn lawmakers that budget cuts are increasing dangers to Alaskans, and
- the City and Borough of Juneau commissions Sitka artist Nick Galanin to build a monument at Sayéik Gastineau Elementary School.
Recent headlines
Meet Utqiaġvik’s Arctic Youth Ambassador, Eben Hopson"I feel like me carrying his name is a big deal for me because he did things for our people during his time. And I feel I need to do something for our people during this time," Hopson said about his grandfather.
Juneau Assembly to decide future of pools boardThe charter creating the Juneau Aquatics Board -- which manages both swimming pools -- expires May 28. It'll be up to the Assembly to extend its life or replace it and the public has a chance to weigh in at a pair of meetings.
Kodiak residents need to be ready for future disastersDuring the quarterly meeting of the Kodiak Island Local Emergency Planning Committee, the main topic of discussion was the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that shook the Gulf of Alaska in January.
Seavey attorney: Report shows musher didn’t drug dogsAn attorney for four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey released a toxicology report Wednesday that he says proves the musher did not drug his dogs in last year’s race.