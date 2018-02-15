Morning update — Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

To get good credit, Alaska’s fishing towns may have to factor in climate change

Even though Alaska is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the U.S., its credit rating doesn’t seem to be in danger.

Fishing trawlers lined up in Dutch Harbor, on Sep. 24, 2013, in Unalaska, Alaska.(Photo courtesy/James Brooks)

But take a closer look at some of the state’s coastal communities and the story changes, especially when Alaska’s fishing towns consider adding climate risks to their balance sheets.

Industry leaders say salmon initiative would hinder development

During the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit in Juneau, power company and oil industry officials told about 100 regional officials Tuesday that the Stand for Salmon initiative would hinder development.

A panel of industry leaders discusses timber, mining and other topics during the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit Feb. 13 in Juneau. (Photo by Heather Holt)

The measure, which is being challenged in the courts, would create stronger protections for Alaska’s salmon streams and rivers.

