Morning update — Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

In this newscast:
- Walker chooses Sutton resident for Senate after Republicans reject top pick: Tom Braund’s posts on Facebook contain potentially controversial material;
- Sitka artist will help create burial ground monument for Douglas school: Sitka artist Nick Galanin has been chosen by the City and Borough of Juneau create an original work for a Native burial ground monument at an elementary school; and
- Mallott lambasts Juneau’s annexation bid: Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott said Juneau is not behaving like a good neighbor. During a Wednesday speech to the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit, he lambasted officials for trying to annex parts of nearby Admiralty Island.
In other news:
To get good credit, Alaska’s fishing towns may have to factor in climate change
Even though Alaska is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the U.S., its credit rating doesn’t seem to be in danger.
But take a closer look at some of the state’s coastal communities and the story changes, especially when Alaska’s fishing towns consider adding climate risks to their balance sheets.
Industry leaders say salmon initiative would hinder development
During the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit in Juneau, power company and oil industry officials told about 100 regional officials Tuesday that the Stand for Salmon initiative would hinder development.
The measure, which is being challenged in the courts, would create stronger protections for Alaska’s salmon streams and rivers.
Recent headlines
Meet Utqiaġvik’s Arctic Youth Ambassador, Eben Hopson"I feel like me carrying his name is a big deal for me because he did things for our people during his time. And I feel I need to do something for our people during this time," Hopson said about his grandfather.
Juneau Assembly to decide future of pools boardThe charter creating the Juneau Aquatics Board -- which manages both swimming pools -- expires May 28. It'll be up to the Assembly to extend its life or replace it and the public has a chance to weigh in at a pair of meetings.
Kodiak residents need to be ready for future disastersDuring the quarterly meeting of the Kodiak Island Local Emergency Planning Committee, the main topic of discussion was the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that shook the Gulf of Alaska in January.
Seavey attorney: Report shows musher didn’t drug dogsAn attorney for four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey released a toxicology report Wednesday that he says proves the musher did not drug his dogs in last year’s race.