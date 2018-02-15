Morning update — Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

In this newscast:

Walker chooses Sutton resident for Senate after Republicans reject top pick : Tom Braund’s posts on Facebook contain potentially controversial material;

: Tom Braund’s posts on Facebook contain potentially controversial material; Sitka artist will help create burial ground monument for Douglas school : Sitka artist Nick Galanin has been chosen by the City and Borough of Juneau create an original work for a Native burial ground monument at an elementary school; and

: Sitka artist Nick Galanin has been chosen by the City and Borough of Juneau create an original work for a Native burial ground monument at an elementary school; and Mallott lambasts Juneau’s annexation bid: Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott said Juneau is not behaving like a good neighbor. During a Wednesday speech to the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit, he lambasted officials for trying to annex parts of nearby Admiralty Island.

In other news:

Even though Alaska is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the U.S., its credit rating doesn’t seem to be in danger.

But take a closer look at some of the state’s coastal communities and the story changes, especially when Alaska’s fishing towns consider adding climate risks to their balance sheets.

During the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit in Juneau, power company and oil industry officials told about 100 regional officials Tuesday that the Stand for Salmon initiative would hinder development.

The measure, which is being challenged in the courts, would create stronger protections for Alaska’s salmon streams and rivers.

You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.