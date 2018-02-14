Three people arrested on DUI charge after slick road conditions

The weather is creating some slick conditions this morning.
Juneau Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck urges commuters to be cautious.
“Drive slowly and cautiously, brake early,” Beck said. “Test whether or not you’re going to slide before you come up to a red light or something. … The roads are slick.”
Beck said the roads were bad for most of the night, so Juneau police asked Department of Transportation to de-ice them.
The Juneau Police is reporting that, overnight, two different vehicles went into the ditch, and another was in a single-vehicle crash. All three drivers were arrested on a DUI charge.
This story will be updated.
