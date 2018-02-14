Sheriff’s Office Reports ‘At Least 14 Victims’ In South Florida High School Shooting

Updated at 5:01 p.m. ET
The Broward County, Fla., school superintendent Robert Runcie, says there are fatalities in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the city of Parkland, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.
In a tweet, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said there are “at least 14 victims.” He did not specify whether they are injured or dead. The sheriff’s office said a suspect is in custody.
The school was locked down as some students were escorted outside while others were being advised to remain barricaded inside.
Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott as well as President Trump have been told about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.
Recent headlines
-
Unalaska pays thousands to sink already sunk boatThe state scuttled the F/V Akutan last month with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, but they moved forward before collecting funds from the city.
-
Sheriff’s office reports 17 people dead in south Florida high school shootingThe Broward County sheriff's office identified the suspect as a 19-year-old former student who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons. The sheriff said the shooter used an AR-15 rifle and had "multiple magazines."
-
Senate Republicans reject Walker’s Senate pick, KowalkeSoldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche said the rejection was based on Walker not following the traditional process.
-
Juneau’s state workforce seeks more parkingThe Alaska Department of Administration is moving more state workers into the State Office Building. Commissioner Leslie Ridle tells KTOO that means the state will need more downtown parking for its downtown workforce.