Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Stories include Allen Moore’s victory in the Yukon Quest, Rosie Mancari’s injury at the Winter Olympics, opposition building against Stand for Salmon initiative, and public comment period closes soon on CBJ mining code revisions.
Recent headlines
-
Two lives that came together at the top of the world"He does not remember meeting me," Nancy Grant says of her first encounter with her now-husband, Andrew Grant. "I do, too!" he insists.
-
To get good credit, Alaska’s fishing towns may have to factor in climate changeWhile the state's credit rating may be safe as climate changes, fishing communities in Alaska face uncertain economic future
-
Unalaska pays thousands to sink already sunk boatThe state scuttled the F/V Akutan last month with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, but they moved forward before collecting funds from the city.
-
Sheriff’s office reports 17 people dead in south Florida high school shootingThe Broward County sheriff's office identified the suspect as a 19-year-old former student who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons. The sheriff said the shooter used an AR-15 rifle and had "multiple magazines."