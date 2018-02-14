Morning update — Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

In this newscast:
- Allen Moore reaches finish line of Yukon Quest: Moore has mushed himself into elite class of Yukon Quest champions. Moore joins John Schandlemier, Hans Gatt and Lance Mackey who have all won the Quest three or more times.
- Anchorage snowboarder Rosie Mancari’s Olympics end with training accident: Rosie Mancari’s Winter Olympics are over, but the Anchorage snowboarder is delaying surgery on two injured ankles so she can cheer on her teammates in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
- Three people arrested on DUI charge after slick road conditions: The Juneau Police is reporting that, overnight, two different vehicles went into the ditch, and another was in a single-vehicle crash. All three drivers were arrested on a DUI charge.
In other news:
New school science curriculum emphasizes place-based, hands-on learning
Juneau’s new elementary science curriculum will integrate aspects of Native culture in order to promote place-based learning in the classroom.
The Juneau School District Board of Education adopted the new curriculum Tuesday night. It brings Juneau’s K-5 classrooms up to date with current national and state science standards. Middle and high school standards are next.
Public input sought on Juneau mining code’s future
A mining subcommittee created by Mayor Ken Koelsch is tasked with recommending mining ordinance revisions to the Juneau Assembly.
The public has until Feb. 22 to weigh in whether Juneau’s mining code should be streamlined and made potentially more mine-friendly.
A good sign for Native artist after Etsy relists his sea otter crafts
Etsy has relisted items made by one Juneau craftsman.
The online retailer pulled the items after the company noticed his items contained parts from sea otters, an animal it considered threatened in parts of Alaska.
The company relisted the items after Marcus Gho’s petitioned the company citing the animals aren’t endangered or threatened in Southeast Alaska and after a letter exchange between Etsy and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Etsy will not permit items made from walrus ivory under a policy that prohibits all ivory items from its website.
Eighteen months after backing Westlake and Fansler, Democrats look toward future
In the summer 2016, Alaska state Democratic leaders supported the primary campaigns of Dean Westlake and Zach Fansler.
Eighteen months later, both have resigned: Westlake over sexual harassment allegations, Fansler after a woman alleged he assaulted her.
Democratic legislators and one of the women who raised concerns over harassment are considering what should happen next.
