Morning update — Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

New school science curriculum emphasizes place-based, hands-on learning

Juneau’s new elementary science curriculum will integrate aspects of Native culture in order to promote place-based learning in the classroom.

The Juneau School District offices. (Photo by Heather Bryant/KTOO)

The Juneau School District Board of Education adopted the new curriculum Tuesday night. It brings Juneau’s K-5 classrooms up to date with current national and state science standards. Middle and high school standards are next.

Public input sought on Juneau mining code’s future

A mining subcommittee created by Mayor Ken Koelsch is tasked with recommending mining ordinance revisions to the Juneau Assembly.

Greens Creek Mine

Greens Creek Mine (Photo courtesy Hecla Mining Company)

The public has until Feb. 22 to weigh in whether Juneau’s mining code should be streamlined and made potentially more mine-friendly.

A good sign for Native artist after Etsy relists his sea otter crafts

Etsy has relisted items made by one Juneau craftsman.

The online retailer pulled the items after the company noticed his items contained parts from sea otters, an animal it considered threatened in parts of Alaska.

Marcus Gho poses with his daughter at his craft table at the Native Artists Market in November 2016. (Photo courtesy Marcus Gho)

The company relisted the items after Marcus Gho’s petitioned the company citing the animals aren’t endangered or threatened in Southeast Alaska and after a letter exchange between Etsy and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Etsy will not permit items made from walrus ivory under a policy that prohibits all ivory items from its website.

Eighteen months after backing Westlake and Fansler, Democrats look toward future

In the summer 2016, Alaska state Democratic leaders supported the primary campaigns of Dean Westlake and Zach Fansler.

Democrats turned out to support Dean Westlake and Zach Fansler, who are challenging incumbent Reps. Bob Herron of Bethel and Bennie Nageak of Barrow. Photo: Rachel Waldholz/Alaska’s Energy Desk

Eighteen months later, both have resigned: Westlake over sexual harassment allegations, Fansler after a woman alleged he assaulted her.

Democratic legislators and one of the women who raised concerns over harassment are considering what should happen next.

