Small craft advisory issued for parts of Southeast Alaska

The National Weather Service in Juneau has issued a small craft advisory for parts of Southeast Alaska.
Forecaster Kimberly Vaughn says a small craft advisory is issued when winds are 23 to 33 knots and the seas are 8 feet or greater.
“Which for this morning we have valid for all of Lynn Canal, Icy Strait and Cross Sound,” she said. By this afternoon the small craft advisories will be down for all areas except for Cross Sound, which will have a small craft advisory due to seas.”
Vaughn says that a small craft advisory due to seas is when the wind falls below the 23 knots threshold, but the seas are still at 8 feet or greater.
The National Weather Service recorded a storm total of about 7.2 inches of snow early this morning on Back Loop Road. West Juneau recorded about 7.4 inches last night.
Juneau Police Dispatch reports that there were a few cars that went into the ditch overnight, but they were able to get out with private tows.
