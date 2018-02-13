Resident accused of intentionally running over woman with snowmachine

The Bethel Police Department arrested a woman last Saturday for running over an acquaintance with a snowmachine.

The incident began when Mary Moses, 30, gave the other woman a ride on Saturday afternoon.

In an interview with Bethel Police Officer Jeffrey Lee, the woman said that she became concerned about Moses and got off of the snowmachine a few miles outside of town on the Nunapitchuk trail.

She started to walk, and tried to catch another ride.

At this point, the woman said, Moses veered her snowmachine around and “gunned it” straight into her, striking her in the legs.

Lee found the woman lying on the ground with a severely broken, bleeding leg, when he arrived at the scene. Moses was sitting on her snowmachine nearby.

In his affidavit on the incident, Lee writes that Moses was belligerent and appeared very intoxicated.

She allegedly tried to bite and headbutt a search-and-rescue worker when he was transporting her back into town.

Moses is charged with second-degree assault, driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

She was remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center and arraigned Sunday in Hooper Bay.

Her bail is set at $10,000. The woman Moses allegedly ran over was medevaced to Anchorage for further treatment.

Moses’ next hearing is scheduled for February 21.