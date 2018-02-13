Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

In this newscast:
- A state agency abandons a tentative lease deal for more downtown parking,
- the Juneau Assembly backs off part of its annexation plan for Funter Bay, and
- the Southeast Confernece meets in Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
New EPA head for Alaska talks Pebble, budget cuts and climate changeHladick said his boss -- EPA administrator Scott Pruitt -- recently called him up seeking some local knowledge, on a hot topic for many Alaskans: the proposed Pebble Mine.
-
Public input sought on Juneau mining code’s futureThe public can weigh in on whether Juneau should revamp its mining ordinance. The Juneau Assembly's mining subcommittee will begin deliberations March 1.
-
Unalaskans want to follow other Alaska communities by banning plastic bagsThis is not Unalaska’s first attempt to ban single use bags. In 2013 a petition asking the city council to “eliminate the use of plastic bags by Unalaska stores” circulated around the community, but went nowhere.
-
Petersburg teens charged in harassing deerCharges have been filed against two Petersburg teenagers who allegedly hit multiple deer in town with their truck last week. The teenagers both say what happened Feb. 5 was an accident.