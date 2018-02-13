Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Give the gift of laughter this holiday season!

General Admission: $40 Premium Seating: $50

Doors open at 6:30PM

All proceeds benefit KTOO Public Media.

Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s pre-eminent comedians. With smart, observational humor and a spontaneous interaction with a crowd that has become the stuff of legend, she swings on stage like a Jazz musician. Without a plan. Without a net. There’s a disarming ease in her craft, an immediate sense that she’s so quick on her feet you need never worry about the possibility of something going wrong. KTOO fans will know her as a regular panelist on “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me”, and from her new NPR podcast “Live From the Poundstone Institute”. Poundstone is the star of several HBO Specials, a top-selling author, and has won numerous awards and praise for her many decades of side-splitting comedy. Learn more about Poundstone and her new book at www.PaulaPoundstone.com.