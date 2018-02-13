Man arrested on DUI charge with a 0.363 breath alcohol content

Juneau police arrested a man on a DUI charge after they determined his breath alcohol content was more than four times the legal driving limit.

Juneau Police Department stopped a 2008 silver Audi about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Front Street. Jeffrey Lacey, 38, failed field sobriety tests and later blew a 0.363 breath alcohol content on a breathalyzer test. The legal driving limit is 0.08.

He was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center and police impounded his vehicle.

Online court records show that Lacey was released on his own recognizance. His arraignment hearing was Monday.