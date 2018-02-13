Man arrested on DUI charge with a 0.363 breath alcohol content

Juneau police arrested a man on a DUI charge after they determined his breath alcohol content was more than four times the legal driving limit.
Juneau Police Department stopped a 2008 silver Audi about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Front Street. Jeffrey Lacey, 38, failed field sobriety tests and later blew a 0.363 breath alcohol content on a breathalyzer test. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
He was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center and police impounded his vehicle.
Online court records show that Lacey was released on his own recognizance. His arraignment hearing was Monday.
Recent headlines
-
House bill will need Senate rewrite to fund schools earlyThe bill no longer accomplishes its original primary purpose. Senate President Pete Kelly said he thinks House leaders were "knowingly misleading" in saying that the bill would fund all schools early.
-
A good sign for Native artist after Etsy relists his sea otter craftsEtsy says it's moving away from local and national laws -- such as the U.S. Endangered Species Act -- and toward international standards. But that means it's excluding items made by Alaska Native artists that might use walrus ivory or certain animal pelts.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Winter weather makes a comeback at the winter OlympicsYou have to go back over twenty years to find a colder winter Olympics.
-
New EPA head for Alaska talks Pebble, budget cuts and climate changeHladick said his boss -- EPA administrator Scott Pruitt -- recently called him up seeking some local knowledge, on a hot topic for many Alaskans: the proposed Pebble Mine.