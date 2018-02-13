KTOO’s morning update — Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

In this newscast:

Funter Bay dropped from Juneau’s annexation plan : Funter Bay and its watershed has been dropped from the City and Borough of Juneau’s controversial annexation plan. But other parts of Admiralty Island opposed by Angoon will remain in the petition to the Local Boundary Commission;

Juneau Assembly approves 24-hour anchor rule: Vessels outside Juneau's harbors in city waters will need a permit if they drop anchor for more than 24 hours. Port officials say the rule change is designed to prevent derelicts; and

State agency kills controversial Juneau parking plan: The Alaska Department of Administration has canceled a deal to turn a waterfront parcel into parking for state workers. Juneau city officials have urged the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to sell the land to developers behind proposed Alaska Ocean Center.

In other news:

The National Weather Service in Juneau has issued a small craft advisory for Lynn Canal, Icy Strait and Cross Sound in effect until this afternoon. A small craft advisory due to seas will remain in effect for Cross Sound.

Forecaster Kimberly Vaughn says a small craft advisory is issued when winds are 23 to 33 knots and the seas are 8 feet or greater.

Eighteen-year-old Tasha Elizarde has been plenty busy since since graduating from Juneau-Douglas High School last spring.

She was chosen last fall to represent her community and state on the international stage as an Arctic Youth Ambassador.

“That means going out and speaking with different leaders from different countries and different people in the U.S. and just being able to share our stories about living in Alaska and living in a different place, ” Elizarde said.

She’s one 13 young Alaskans serving the two-year term.

The White House has presented its long promised infrastructure plan. Alaska Public Media reporter Liz Ruskin reports that it’s getting mixed reviews from Alaska’s U.S. senators.

“You’ve got a specific set aside for rural infrastructure. That’s good,” said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. “But the devil is going to be in the details here.”

Murkowski said she’ll examine the funding rules to make sure Alaska can benefit from the $50 billion intended for rural areas.

