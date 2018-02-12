Trump infrastructure plan has rural money, but can Alaska have some?

The White House has presented its long promised infrastructure plan. It’s getting mixed reviews from Alaska’s U.S. senators.
“You’ve got a specific set aside for rural infrastructure. That’s good,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski. “But the devil is going to be in the details here.”
Murkowski said she’ll examine the funding rules to make sure Alaska can benefit from the $50 billion intended for rural areas.
Nationally, President Donald Trump’s plan is to build $1.5 trillion in transportation projects and public works, but the federal government would put up just $200 billion. The rest would come from state, local and private funds.
Murkowski has her doubts about private investment.
“We know that in Alaska, trying to pay for things by way of a toll road, that’s not going to work for us,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski also cast doubt on the state’s ability to provide significant matching funds. More subtly, she said she’ll be on the lookout for requirements that include cost-benefit ratios. Alaska projects cost a lot and benefit relatively few people. Alaska doesn’t do well when federal funding requests are judged on per capita costs, Murkowski said.
“It’s criteria like that, that for me could be not only very worrisome, that could really be a death knell for a state like Alaska in our ability to be treated fairly,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski said she’ll learn more about the infrastructure proposal at a White House meeting Wednesday for committee chairs. The top Democrats on each committee were invited, too. Murkowski took that as a good sign, indicating the White House isn’t intending the proposal as a partisan exercise.
Sen. Dan Sullivan is pleased the plan includes environmental permitting reform, to speed up the time it takes to get a project started. He said regulatory efficiency is an idea that appeals to Republicans and Democrats.
Environmental groups, though, say the plan would weaken environmental safeguards.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly approves 24-hour anchor ruleVessels outside Juneau's harbors in city waters will need a permit if they drop anchor for more than 24 hours. Port officials say the rule change is designed to prevent derelicts.
-
Funter Bay dropped from Juneau’s annexation planFunter Bay and its watershed has been dropped from the City and Borough of Juneau's controversial annexation plan. But other parts of Admiralty Island opposed by Angoon will remain in the petition to the Local Boundary Commission.
-
State agency kills controversial Juneau parking planThe Alaska Department of Administration has canceled a deal to turn a waterfront parcel into parking for state workers. Juneau city officials have urged the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to sell the land to developers behind proposed Alaska Ocean Center.
-
Another year, another round of proposed Trump cuts for marine mammal programsSen. Lisa Murkowski cautioned: "Don’t get too exercised about things if you see that it’s been zeroed out."