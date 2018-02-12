KTOO’s morning update — Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

By February 12, 2018Uncategorized

In this newscast:

In other news:

Juneau mulls anchoring limits to prevent derelicts

The Juneau Assembly will review anchoring regulations tonight at its meeting. Assembly members will look at anchoring rules aimed at preventing vessels, such as the M/V Lumberman, from becoming derelict in city waters.

The M/V Lumberman is a 107-foot tug that’s been converted into a makeshift liveaboard. It’s been anchored off Aurora Harbor for years despite city efforts for it to move. (Photo courtesy of Dave Borg/Juneau Docks & Harbors)

As KTOO’s Jacob Resneck reports, the Docks and Harbors board recently sent the Assembly draft regulations to address the issue. They require permits for boats anchored more than 24 hours in city-owned or managed waters and tidelands.

Juneau’s historian, map and book antiquarian Dee Longenbaugh dies at 84

A longtime historian and map antiquarian has passed away. Dee Longenbaugh, 84, died Friday evening at her home in Juneau.

The cookies are actually free. It's the well-used and invaluable reference books that Dee Longenbaugh prefers not to sell.

The cookies are actually free. It’s the well-used and invaluable reference books that Dee Longenbaugh prefers not to sell. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Longenbaugh was the owner of Observatory Books, a rare book shop, used bookstore and treasure trove of historic maps in downtown Juneau. It closed in 2016.

Funeral services for Dee Longenbaugh will be held next Saturday in Sitka at St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. A memorial service will also take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Juneau sometime in May.

In lieu of flowers, her family said donations in her honor can be made to the Holy Trinity Church elevator fund or to the Front Street Clinic in Juneau.

Murkowski: Bill would create new Native corporations

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, says a proposed bill would give 100,000 acres of federal land to Native groups in Southeast communities of Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Tenakee and Haines.

You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.

0

Recent headlines

X