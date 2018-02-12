KTOO’s morning update — Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

In this newscast:

your Yukon Quest update;

Petersburg troopers investigate disturbing video of deer getting run over: A disturbing video of people seemingly driving into deer on purpose and laughing about it has gone viral around Petersburg. The video is taken from inside the vehicle and shows the vehicle approaching and then hitting two deer with a third one further up the road;

Freezing drizzle, rain may impact midday travel: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Monday. The advisory is for the Icy Strait corridor, which includes Juneau, Gustavus and Hoonah.

The Juneau Assembly will review anchoring regulations tonight at its meeting. Assembly members will look at anchoring rules aimed at preventing vessels, such as the M/V Lumberman, from becoming derelict in city waters.

As KTOO’s Jacob Resneck reports, the Docks and Harbors board recently sent the Assembly draft regulations to address the issue. They require permits for boats anchored more than 24 hours in city-owned or managed waters and tidelands.

A longtime historian and map antiquarian has passed away. Dee Longenbaugh, 84, died Friday evening at her home in Juneau.

Longenbaugh was the owner of Observatory Books, a rare book shop, used bookstore and treasure trove of historic maps in downtown Juneau. It closed in 2016.

Funeral services for Dee Longenbaugh will be held next Saturday in Sitka at St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. A memorial service will also take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Juneau sometime in May.

In lieu of flowers, her family said donations in her honor can be made to the Holy Trinity Church elevator fund or to the Front Street Clinic in Juneau.

Murkowski: Bill would create new Native corporations

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, says a proposed bill would give 100,000 acres of federal land to Native groups in Southeast communities of Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Tenakee and Haines.

