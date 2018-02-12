Juneau Afternoon – 2-13-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll learn about our Sister City and the Juneau/Whitehorse hockey game;

Val Snyder will be here to highlight the upcoming 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival;

We’ll talk with trumpeter Greg Williams, from the Last Chance Jazz Band, playing Tuesday night at McGivney’s;

Suzanne Ainsworth will be here to preview spring Community Schools classes along with the TMHS Volleyball Coach Julie Herman to talk about a Presidents Day holiday Volleyball Clinic for middle school students.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org