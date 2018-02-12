Juneau Afternoon – 2-13-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about our Sister City and the Juneau/Whitehorse hockey game;
Val Snyder will be here to highlight the upcoming 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival;
We’ll talk with trumpeter Greg Williams, from the Last Chance Jazz Band, playing Tuesday night at McGivney’s;
Suzanne Ainsworth will be here to preview spring Community Schools classes along with the TMHS Volleyball Coach Julie Herman to talk about a Presidents Day holiday Volleyball Clinic for middle school students.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
-
In 2018, Palmer Project moves further into advanced explorationEarlier this month, the Canadian company Constantine Metal Resources announced the appointment of a new vice president of advanced projects, which includes the Palmer Project – mineral exploration in the Chilkat Valley.
-
Atlantic salmon grower calls effort to ban fish farms in Puget Sound ‘foolishness’The head of Cooke Aquaculture says he's furious about "scare tactics" that he says are driving a push to end Atlantic salmon farming in Puget Sound.
-
Chilkat Valley moose survey delayed due to lack of snowA wildlife survey that happens annually in the Haines area, hasn’t taken place this year – at least not yet. Lack of snowfall in the Chilkat Valley is preventing the Alaska Department of Fish and Game from conducting an aerial moose survey.
-
How one cargo ship delay sends ripples through Alaska’s food supply chainKeeping fresh produce that's grown thousands of miles away in stock here is a delicate system that grocers have been perfecting for years. Still, one 24-hour delay — recently, a cargo ship needing a repair and stuck in Tacoma, Washington — can send swift ripples through the food supply chain.