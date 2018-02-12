Freezing drizzle, rain may impact midday travel

Updated | noon Monday
The National Weather Service has extended its winter weather advisory for Juneau to remain in effect until 3 p.m.
Original story | 6:47 a.m. Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Monday. The advisory is for the Icy Strait corridor, which includes Juneau, Gustavus and Hoonah.
Juneau-based meteorologist Wes Adkins says the freezing drizzle earlier this morning has turned into snow.
“But then we are looking for a transition to all rain some time by late this afternoon and definitely all rain tonight,” Adkins said. ”It’s going to be a mess.”
The weather service doesn’t expect any freezing to happen. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid- to upper 30s tonight, and not changing a whole lot Tuesday.
Though Adkins said that the rain falling on the snow, even freshly shoveled snow, can create a glaze or even a wet slush. That can make conditions a little hazardous.
“We’re just asking people to be careful on driveways and sidewalks where maybe they have shoveled the snow and there’s a little bit of ice on it,” Adkins said. “The rain on the ice can make things really slick.”
The advisory suggests that the conditions could make travel hazardous.
The weather service says the advisory could be over sooner than noon. A cool down may be in the future for later this week.
Recent headlines
-
In 2018, Palmer Project moves further into advanced explorationEarlier this month, the Canadian company Constantine Metal Resources announced the appointment of a new vice president of advanced projects, which includes the Palmer Project – mineral exploration in the Chilkat Valley.
-
Atlantic salmon grower calls effort to ban fish farms in Puget Sound ‘foolishness’The head of Cooke Aquaculture says he's furious about "scare tactics" that he says are driving a push to end Atlantic salmon farming in Puget Sound.
-
Chilkat Valley moose survey delayed due to lack of snowA wildlife survey that happens annually in the Haines area, hasn’t taken place this year – at least not yet. Lack of snowfall in the Chilkat Valley is preventing the Alaska Department of Fish and Game from conducting an aerial moose survey.
-
How one cargo ship delay sends ripples through Alaska’s food supply chainKeeping fresh produce that's grown thousands of miles away in stock here is a delicate system that grocers have been perfecting for years. Still, one 24-hour delay — recently, a cargo ship needing a repair and stuck in Tacoma, Washington — can send swift ripples through the food supply chain.