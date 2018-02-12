Freezing drizzle, rain may impact midday travel

Updated | noon Monday

The National Weather Service has extended its winter weather advisory for Juneau to remain in effect until 3 p.m.

Original story | 6:47 a.m. Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Monday. The advisory is for the Icy Strait corridor, which includes Juneau, Gustavus and Hoonah.

Juneau-based meteorologist Wes Adkins says the freezing drizzle earlier this morning has turned into snow.

“But then we are looking for a transition to all rain some time by late this afternoon and definitely all rain tonight,” Adkins said. ”It’s going to be a mess.”

The weather service doesn’t expect any freezing to happen. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid- to upper 30s tonight, and not changing a whole lot Tuesday.

Though Adkins said that the rain falling on the snow, even freshly shoveled snow, can create a glaze or even a wet slush. That can make conditions a little hazardous.

“We’re just asking people to be careful on driveways and sidewalks where maybe they have shoveled the snow and there’s a little bit of ice on it,” Adkins said. “The rain on the ice can make things really slick.”

The advisory suggests that the conditions could make travel hazardous.

The weather service says the advisory could be over sooner than noon. A cool down may be in the future for later this week.