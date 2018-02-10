Iditarod race managers set trail for this year’s race

ANCHORAGE — Organizers of Alaska’s famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race say trail conditions will allow this year’s 1,000-mile race to follow a southern route for the first time since 2013.

The Iditarod will begin March 4 with the customary ceremonial start in Anchorage. The competitive portion of race normally begins the following day just north of Anchorage, taking northern or southern routes.

Last year’s race was rerouted over the Alaska Range — the span of mountains that includes Denali — to Fairbanks because of low snow and dangerous conditions in the range.

Race officials said Friday the Iditarod Trail Committee board of directors confirmed the race will run this year, and possibly next year, on the southern route after improvements were made, such as updating trail markers and removing fallen trees.