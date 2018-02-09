Newscast — Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau Ocean Center project loses out to parking lot
- Kodiak’s state park backs away from banning painted rocks
Recent headlines
-
Glory Hole withdraws application to move to Valley propertyJuneau’s downtown homeless shelter, the Glory Hole, has withdrawn its application to take over a city-owned property in the Mendenhall Valley. That leaves five other applicants for the Juneau Assembly Lands and Resources Committee to consider.
-
More layoffs announced at Prudhoe BayOver 260 Alaska workers in Prudhoe Bay will be laid off March 31 as a result of a contract change with oil company BP
-
‘Brilliant flames … give each other light’ at arts awards gala“We are surrounded tonight by resolute, substantial brilliant flames of the arts, humanities, social justice, community service and the human caring," said Alaska state writer laureate Ernestine Hayes.
-
EPA admin’s Pebble decision surprised Murkowski, she saysEPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced a decision to keep alive a proposal from the Obama administration to protect the headwaters of Bristol Bay, a proposal U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans had complained was egregious federal overreach.