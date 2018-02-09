Morning newscast — Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska House passes early school budget bill, but leaves the funding out;
- Walker backs bill to lessen hunting, fishing violations
- Big change announced for Ketchikan salmon derby
Recent headlines
More layoffs announced at Prudhoe BayOver 260 Alaska workers in Prudhoe Bay will be laid off March 31 as a result of a contract change with oil company BP
‘Brilliant flames … give each other light’ at arts awards gala“We are surrounded tonight by resolute, substantial brilliant flames of the arts, humanities, social justice, community service and the human caring," said Alaska state writer laureate Ernestine Hayes.
EPA admin’s Pebble decision surprised Murkowski, she saysEPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced a decision to keep alive a proposal from the Obama administration to protect the headwaters of Bristol Bay, a proposal U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans had complained was egregious federal overreach.
Kodiak bird biologist releases recovered eagle at refuge headquartersKodiak is full of eagles, especially in January and February, and one rejoined the local population yesterday after a brief stay at the Eagle Inn, where the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service keeps recuperating birds.