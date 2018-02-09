‘Brilliant flames … give each other light’ at arts awards gala

At the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards gala Thursday night in Juneau, Alaska state writer laureate Ernestine Hayes set the tone.

“We are surrounded tonight by resolute, substantial brilliant flames of the arts, humanities, social justice, community service and the human caring,” Hayes said. “We find in and receive from one another. We give each other light.”

One of several honorees, Charlie Skultka Jr. of Sitka is a carver, a culture bearer and educator in the Sitka Native Education Program.

He works with teachers to integrate Alaska Native arts into daily classroom learning activities.

“I always stress to my students how important it that you push yourselves and step outside of your comfort zone. And guys, I’m definitely there,” Skultka said. “It’s been an amazing journey and 20 years ago, I’d have never imagined that I’d be up here accepting a governor’s award for teaching.”

Other honorees included:

The Alaska Highway Project, an Anchorage-based team that spent six years researching and sharing the stories of the segregated, African-American military construction engineers that helped build the Alaska Highway in 1942;

Susan Anderson, the longtime head of The CIRI Foundation, which promotes economic self-sufficiency through education and the culture of Cook Inlet indigenous groups; and

Anchorage businessman Delbert Cederberg. For decades, he’s donated and shared steel fabrication skills and materials for public art sculptures across the greater Anchorage area.

Gary Holthaus of Anchorage receives a lifetime achievement in the humanities award from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott is also pictured. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

Teresa Pond receives a lifetime achievement in the arts award on behalf of her father, Robert Pond, who died in 2017, from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

Sugpiaq painter and sculptor Alvin Amason of Anchorage and Kodiak receives an individual artist award from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. His daughter is also pictured. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

Delbert Cederberg of Anchorage receives an arts business leadership award from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

Susan Anderson, CEO of The CIRI Foundation in Anchorage, receives the distinguished service to the humanities leadership award from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

The Anchorage-based Alaska Highway Project team receives a distinguished service to the humanities education award from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. Team members from left to right: Andrew Knoll, Shala Dobson, Jim Dault, and Jean Pollard. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

Matt Rafferty and Arran Forbes of the Anchorage storytelling organization Arctic Entries receive the distinguished service to the humanities community award from Gov. Bill Walker at the Governor's Arts and Humanities Awards gala in Juneau on Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo by Hal Turman/360 North)

Gov. Walker said the arts are incredibly important to the state.

“It’s such an honor for me to be a very small part of this, to be able to hand out awards to people that are so talented and always are giving back and making Alaska a better place as a result of what you do,” Walker said.

The annual event recognizes noteworthy contributions to the arts and humanities in the state.

Three state arts and humanities organizations and the governor’s office solicit nominees and select the winners.

Cheryl Snyder contributed to this report.