‘Brilliant flames … give each other light’ at arts awards gala

At the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards gala Thursday night in Juneau, Alaska state writer laureate Ernestine Hayes set the tone.
“We are surrounded tonight by resolute, substantial brilliant flames of the arts, humanities, social justice, community service and the human caring,” Hayes said. “We find in and receive from one another. We give each other light.”
One of several honorees, Charlie Skultka Jr. of Sitka is a carver, a culture bearer and educator in the Sitka Native Education Program.
He works with teachers to integrate Alaska Native arts into daily classroom learning activities.
“I always stress to my students how important it that you push yourselves and step outside of your comfort zone. And guys, I’m definitely there,” Skultka said. “It’s been an amazing journey and 20 years ago, I’d have never imagined that I’d be up here accepting a governor’s award for teaching.”
Other honorees included:
- The Alaska Highway Project, an Anchorage-based team that spent six years researching and sharing the stories of the segregated, African-American military construction engineers that helped build the Alaska Highway in 1942;
- Susan Anderson, the longtime head of The CIRI Foundation, which promotes economic self-sufficiency through education and the culture of Cook Inlet indigenous groups; and
- Anchorage businessman Delbert Cederberg. For decades, he’s donated and shared steel fabrication skills and materials for public art sculptures across the greater Anchorage area.
Gov. Walker said the arts are incredibly important to the state.
“It’s such an honor for me to be a very small part of this, to be able to hand out awards to people that are so talented and always are giving back and making Alaska a better place as a result of what you do,” Walker said.
The annual event recognizes noteworthy contributions to the arts and humanities in the state.
Three state arts and humanities organizations and the governor’s office solicit nominees and select the winners.
Cheryl Snyder contributed to this report.
