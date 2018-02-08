Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House of Representatives partially passes a bill to provide early funding assurances to schools,
- the ferry Malaspina gets delayed from returning to service an extra month,
- a national group is using Alaska to start a landmark campaign finance challenge it hopes to get to the U.S. Supreme Court, and
- Juneau’s merged high school football team mascot is unveiled.
