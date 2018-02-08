Morning newscast — Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

In this newscast:
- 25-year-old Bethel man picked to lead replacement of state Rep. Fansler
- Ferry Malaspina out of service for an extra month
- Juneau high school students choose Thunder Bears as new football mascot
Recent headlines
New science textbooks could bring students closer to science behind climate changeStudying high school science in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta comes with a whole new textbook. A textbook that’s free, open source, available in print and digital formats, and customized geographically to rural southwestern Alaska.
Seattle moves to dismiss marijuana misdemeanorsMayor Jenny Durkan says getting the criminal convictions wiped from personal records is "a necessary step to right the wrongs of what was a failed 'War on Drugs.'"
Alaska prosecutors make case for rebuilding amid soaring caseloadsLegislators in Juneau are hearing some hard numbers this week on how difficult things have gotten for state prosecutors. Alaska has had upward trends in recent years with violent crime, like murder and assault, and property crime, like vehicle theft and burglary.
New federal report looks at wildlife in a changing ANWR"My attitude is science can only help us in understanding what’s likely to happen," said Todd Atwood, a USGS wildlife biologist.