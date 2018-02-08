Juneau Afternoon – 2-9-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;
We’ll talk with Rick Edwards, this week’s Friday fireside speaker at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, about an Alpine Tsunami;
Patricia Wherry will be here to highlight a Beginning Birding class;
We’ll talk with Frank Katasse about Perseverance Theatre’s current production, William Inc.
And we’ll get the rundown for Saturday’s Montessori benefit Wine Tasting at the Hangar at the Wharf
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO
