Governor’s arts gala to recognize Sitka carver and educator, history project and others

The annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards gala is Thursday evening in Juneau.
The honorees include:
- a carver, culture bearer and educator from Sitka who works with ivory, wood and metal;
- an Anchorage-based team that spent six years researching and sharing the stories of the African-American military construction engineers who helped build the ALCAN highway under segregation in 1942;
- and an Anchorage businessman who for decades has donated and shared steel fabrication skills and materials for public art sculptures across the greater Anchorage area.
The annual event recognizes noteworthy contributions to the arts and humanities in the state.
Three state arts and humanities organizations and the governor’s office solicit nominees and select the winners.
Tonight’s program includes performances by the Juneau Lyric Opera and Juneau-Douglas High School drama students. The youths are performing the prologue of the Sondheim musical “Into the Woods.”
You can watch coverage of awards gala at 360north.org and on 360 North television tonight beginning at 8 p.m.
