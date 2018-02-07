Watch Chief Justice Craig Stowers’ State of the Judiciary address live

Alaska Chief Justice Craig Stowers delivers the annual State of the Judiciary Address at 11 a.m. today.

Chief Justice Craig Stowers delivers the State of the Judiciary address Feb. 8, 2017, to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Come back to this post at 11 a.m. for a live stream of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.

You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.


