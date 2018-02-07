Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

Stories include selection of a Democratic party chair for House District 38, Alaska Permanent Fund tops $64 billion, Etsy refuses to allow Alaska Natives to sell ivory products, and 15 Yukon Quest mushers and their dog teams have made to last checkpoint on the Alaskan side of the border.
Recent headlines
-
25-year-old Bethel man picked to lead replacement of state Rep. FanslerHouse District 38 Democrats selected Ben Anderson-Agimuk, 25, from Tununak and Bethel and Fansler’s former aide, to chair their local party. It's the caucus' first step toward replacing Rep. Zach Fansler, who resigned last week amidst assault allegations.
-
U.S. Senators reach two-year budget dealSenate leaders have reached a budget pact to increase spending for the Pentagon and domestic programs, offering a reprieve from fiscal fights that have been a cloud over Capitol Hill.
-
Anchorage robbery suspect buries coat, gets caught coldA Wasilla man in a black hooded jacket with a black towel covering his face walked into the Taco Bell on East Tudor Road on Tuesday, said he had a gun and asked for money, Anchorage police say.
-
Hydaburg man faces felony assault charge in stabbingJustice Raven Peele stabbed the adult victim with a knife multiple times, troopers said. Peele is facing a charge of felony first-degree assault.