Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

By February 7, 2018Newscasts

Stories include selection of a Democratic party chair for House District 38, Alaska Permanent Fund tops $64 billion, Etsy refuses to allow Alaska Natives to sell ivory products, and 15 Yukon Quest mushers and their dog teams have made to last checkpoint on the Alaskan side of the border.

