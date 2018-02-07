Morning newscast — Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan won’t seek re-election;
- Sullivan to Etsy: Let Alaska Native artists sell ivory work;
- and your Yukon Quest update.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly majority explains annexation bidThe City and Borough of Juneau's controversial petition to annex four tracts -- three on Admiralty Island -- is headed to the Local Boundary Commission for consideration. The Assembly majority spoke to KTOO to explain its reasoning.
-
Petersburg close to passing new cruise ship feePetersburg is close to passing a new fee for passengers on cruise ships visiting the borough. It’s based on a similar charge for cruise passengers in Juneau, which has prompted a lawsuit from the industry.
-
Invasive species haven’t made the Bering Sea their home…yetThe Bering Sea has kept invasives at bay for now, but warming waters look to make it a more welcoming environment in the future.
-
25-year-old Bethel man picked to lead replacement of state Rep. FanslerHouse District 38 Democrats selected Ben Anderson-Agimuk, 25, from Tununak and Bethel and Fansler’s former aide, to chair their local party. It's the caucus' first step toward replacing Rep. Zach Fansler, who resigned last week amidst assault allegations.