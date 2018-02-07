Alaska Permanent Fund reports strong returns, value of $64B

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has reported strong returns and a total value of $64 billion in the first half of the 2018 fiscal year.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that the fund corporation announced the numbers on Monday, highlighting returns of 8.45 percent.
The report was released as domestic markets continued to be down for the second consecutive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Monday at 24,345, down more than 7 percent from Friday.
The public equities portion of the Fund’s investments produced an 11.9 percent return and outperformed the corporation’s investment benchmark between July 1, 2017, and Jan. 1.
The Fund has more than doubled in overall asset value since ending the 2009 year at $29.9 billion following the market crash that spurred the Great Recession.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly majority explains annexation bidThe City and Borough of Juneau's controversial petition to annex four tracts -- three on Admiralty Island -- is headed to the Local Boundary Commission for consideration. The Assembly majority spoke to KTOO to explain its reasoning.
-
Petersburg close to passing new cruise ship feePetersburg is close to passing a new fee for passengers on cruise ships visiting the borough. It’s based on a similar charge for cruise passengers in Juneau, which has prompted a lawsuit from the industry.
-
Invasive species haven’t made the Bering Sea their home…yetThe Bering Sea has kept invasives at bay for now, but warming waters look to make it a more welcoming environment in the future.
-
25-year-old Bethel man picked to lead replacement of state Rep. FanslerHouse District 38 Democrats selected Ben Anderson-Agimuk, 25, from Tununak and Bethel and Fansler’s former aide, to chair their local party. It's the caucus' first step toward replacing Rep. Zach Fansler, who resigned last week amidst assault allegations.