Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau Sen. Dennis Egan announces he won’t seek reelection,
- the Juneau Assembly commits $75,000 to intervene in the regulatory process for the local electric utility’s merger, and
- Vice President Mike Pence chats with reporters and state officials during a refueling stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Recent headlines
Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan won’t seek re-electionAlaska Sen. Dennis Egan won't seek re-election this year due to poor health. Early contenders to seek his seat include Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association CEO Larry Cotter and possibly Juneau Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl.
Lt. Gov. Mallot and Sen. Sullivan talk transboundary mining with Canadian officialsAlaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan met with Canadian officials to press for more U.S. input on transboundary mines.
False tsunami warning issued across the East Coast and CaribbeanThe National Weather Service says a private sector company released a routine test message as an official warning, resulting in "widespread" phone alerts.
In Alaska stop, vice president gets refuel and military briefingVice President Mike Pence visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage before continuing on to Japan and South Korea. He’s part of a U.S. delegation that will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this Friday.