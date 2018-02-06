Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Juneau Sen. Dennis Egan announces he won’t seek reelection,
  • the Juneau Assembly commits $75,000 to intervene in the regulatory process for the local electric utility’s merger, and
  • Vice President Mike Pence chats with reporters and state officials during a refueling stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
