Juneau Afternoon – 2-7-18

Recent headlines
Legislators hope to fix uncertainty plaguing school budgets this sessionThis session, some state legislators hope to put an end to the uncertainty school districts across the state face when it comes to their budgets. House Bill 287 and Senate Bill 131 both address K-12 school funding, but in different ways.
Senator to Etsy: Let Alaska Native artists sell ivory workA policy intended to protect against the illegal trade of ivory has prompted an online sales website to cancel accounts held by Alaska Native artists, who can legally use ivory in their artwork.
NTSB looks at disabled signals, locked switch in latest deadly Amtrak crashSafety advocates and federal investigators have railed against a "lax safety culture" within Amtrak in recent years, but investigators warn against attributing four recent crashes to a systemic issue.
Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan won’t seek re-electionAlaska Sen. Dennis Egan won't seek re-election this year due to poor health. Early contenders to seek his seat include Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association CEO Larry Cotter and possibly Juneau Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl.