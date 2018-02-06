Juneau Afternoon – 2-7-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;

Sue Perles and Leanora Skaggs will be here with news about the Girl Scouts Dinner and Auction;

Nora Laughlin will be here with details about getting help with taxes;

We’ll get a preview of the Wildlife Wednesday program for this month, Using Trail Cams

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Jeffra Clough.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org