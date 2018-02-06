Juneau Afternoon 2-6-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on Library activities;
Jack Hodges will be here to highlight his new bio-book, Above & Beyond: Life of an Alaskan Aviator;
We’ll get a preview of Floyd Dryden’s production of Mulan;
Career Technical Education Coordinator Carin Smolin will be here to talk about CTE Month and share high school career technical education highlights, projects and awards.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon;
Recent headlines
Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan won’t seek re-electionAlaska Sen. Dennis Egan won't seek re-election this year due to poor health. Early contenders to seek his seat include Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association CEO Larry Cotter and possibly Juneau Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl.
Lt. Gov. Mallot and Sen. Sullivan talk transboundary mining with Canadian officialsAlaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan met with Canadian officials to press for more U.S. input on transboundary mines.
False tsunami warning issued across the East Coast and CaribbeanThe National Weather Service says a private sector company released a routine test message as an official warning, resulting in "widespread" phone alerts.
In Alaska stop, vice president gets refuel and military briefingVice President Mike Pence visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage before continuing on to Japan and South Korea. He’s part of a U.S. delegation that will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this Friday.