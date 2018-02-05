VP Mike Pence will stop in Anchorage on Monday on his way to the Olympics

Update | 2:39 p.m. Monday

Vice President Mike Pence will stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Monday evening on his way to Japan and South Korea, according to his staff.

During the jet refueling stop, Pence is expected to receive a briefing on the nation’s missile defense system, followed by a press conference.

“I think the biggest area that he was interested in was on missile defense, just given the threat that North Korea poses right now and what’s happening with regards to that,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said in an interview last week about Pence’s upcoming visit.

Pence will also stop in Japan before leading the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Olympics start on Feb. 9.

The Washington Post reported that Pence’s trip “is focused almost exclusively on continuing the United States’ pressure campaign on North Korea.”

In November, first lady Melania Trump and Jared Kushner, her stepson-in-law and White House senior adviser, stopped at JBER for refueling on their way back to Washington, D.C., after touring Asia with President Donald Trump.

The first lady spent about an hour at a pre-planned event at JBER to celebrate families of active-duty members.

Pence is expected to stay at JBER for less than two hours Monday.

He will meet with senior military leaders including Gen. Lori Robinson, head of the U.S. Northern Command; Lt. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, leader of Alaskan Command; Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency; and Maj. Gen. Laurie Hummel, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Bill Walker will also be in attendance.

— Tegan Hanlon, Anchorage Daily News

Original post 1:19 p.m. Monday

Pence’s approach to troubles in White House: He wasn’t there

WASHINGTON — With Congress barreling into another budget battle this week, Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Asia. During the government shutdown last month, he was in the Middle East.

And even as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation draws closer to President Donald Trump, Pence has so far stayed out of the conversation.

Both by coincidence and design, Pence has managed to skirt some of the biggest controversies of the Trump administration. And he’s got a full schedule of political and international travel for the rest of 2018 that could help him steer around domestic troubles.

Pence departs Monday for Asia to lead the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics.

But the trip also provides him with an eject button as the budget battle heats up again.

— Tom LoBianco and Ken Thomas, Associated Press