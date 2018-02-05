Newscast — Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

In this newscast:
- Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler resigns from Alaska House
- and the House Community and Regional Affairs Committee heard public testimony Saturday on a bill that would allow distilleries to mix cocktails in their tasting rooms.
Recent headlines
-
As staffers break silence, a #MeToo moment for Alaska’s CapitolIn the weeks since the state legislature convened, there’s been a workplace training, proposed changes to the legislature’s sexual harassment policy and allegations made against one lawmaker — Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler — who has now resigned.
-
Alaska officials report oil spill at Valdez Marine TerminalThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.
-
Distillery cocktail debate continues after weekend hearing on House Bill 269The House Community and Regional Affairs Committee met Saturday in the state Capitol to hear public testimony on House Bill 269. The bill would settle a debate over whether distilleries can serve mixed cocktails in their tasting rooms.
-
Homer man dies in Maui waters as Hawaii experiences spike of ocean-related deathsThe most recent death came Saturday morning when an 80-year-old Homer, Alaska, man was found dead while snorkeling.