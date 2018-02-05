Morning newscast — Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau woman arrested after stabbing incident on Gastineau Avenue
- Man in custody after attempt to serve $100 arrest warrant turns into standoff
- Homer man dies in Maui waters as Hawaii experiences spike of ocean-related deaths
Recent headlines
Pence’s approach to troubles in White House: He wasn’t thereWith Congress barreling into another budget battle this week, Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Asia. During the government shutdown last month, he was in the Middle East.
As staffers break silence, a #MeToo moment for Alaska’s CapitolIn the weeks since the state legislature convened, there’s been a workplace training, proposed changes to the legislature’s sexual harassment policy and allegations made against one lawmaker — Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler — who has now resigned.
Alaska officials report oil spill at Valdez Marine TerminalThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.