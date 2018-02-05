Homer man dies in Maui waters as Hawaii experiences spike of ocean-related deaths

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A fire official says there have been 10 ocean-related deaths in Maui waters since Jan 1.
The Maui News reports that nine of those deaths happened last month and all appear to be random.
The most recent death came Saturday morning when an 80-year-old Homer, Alaska, man was found dead while snorkeling.
Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto says the victims have been all men ages 50 and older.
Eight of the victims were visitors while two were Maui residents.
Daniel Galanis, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health, says nine deaths over a two-week period in January “is an extreme total.”
Galanis says he hopes to do a formal analysis of the deaths.
Recent headlines
-
As staffers break silence, a #MeToo moment for Alaska’s CapitolIn the weeks since the state legislature convened, there’s been a workplace training, proposed changes to the legislature’s sexual harassment policy and allegations made against one lawmaker — Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler — who has now resigned.
-
Alaska officials report oil spill at Valdez Marine TerminalThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.
-
Distillery cocktail debate continues after weekend hearing on House Bill 269The House Community and Regional Affairs Committee met Saturday in the state Capitol to hear public testimony on House Bill 269. The bill would settle a debate over whether distilleries can serve mixed cocktails in their tasting rooms.
-
Former employee accused of embezzling more than $105,000 from AIDS assistance groupA former employee of an Alaska nonprofit organization that helps people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS has been charged with embezzling more than $105,000 from the group over several years.