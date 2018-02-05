Alaska officials report oil spill at Valdez Marine Terminal

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.
KTVA-TV reports that the department says the spill appears to be less than 200 gallons of crude oil from the Alaska North Slope. The spill was discovered Saturday morning by a worker during routine rounds.
The department says oil reached the water but no sheen on water was observed.
The cause of the spill is under investigation. The department says the oil might have leaked from loading arms into containment. The department says there’s no impact to the trans-Alaska pipeline.
The department will continue to monitor and clean the area.
Skimming vessels have been deployed to the spill site.
Recent headlines
-
Distillery cocktail debate continues after weekend hearing on House Bill 269The House Community and Regional Affairs Committee met Saturday in the state Capitol to hear public testimony on House Bill 269. The bill would settle a debate over whether distilleries can serve mixed cocktails in their tasting rooms.
-
Homer man dies in Maui waters as Hawaii experiences spike of ocean-related deathsThe most recent death came Saturday morning when an 80-year-old Homer, Alaska, man was found dead while snorkeling.
-
Former employee accused of embezzling more than $105,000 from AIDS assistance groupA former employee of an Alaska nonprofit organization that helps people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS has been charged with embezzling more than $105,000 from the group over several years.
-
Two lawsuits challenge NPR-A lease saleTwo coalitions of environmental groups filed separate lawsuits Friday challenging the federal government’s December lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. It was the largest lease sale ever offered in the Indiana-sized reserve west of Prudhoe Bay.