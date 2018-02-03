Man in custody after attempt to serve $100 arrest warrant turns into standoff

A standoff with an armed suspect Thursday in the 3000 block of Tongass Boulevard ended with police standing down. The suspect was eventually arrested the next day.

Police contacted James Urbanec, 24, outside his residence on Feb. 1 to tell him that he had an outstanding warrant, according to a news release.

Police said he unzipped his jacket, drew a handgun and fled into his home.

Additional officers arrived to the area, secured the residence and were stationed outside for about three hours.

Police spokesman Lt. Krag Campbell said that at no point were shots fired during the incident.

According to police, when there wasn’t any danger to the public and because the warrant was such a low dollar amount, police stood down and left. Police returned the next day.

Urbanec was spotted Friday afternoon in the area of Mendenhall Mall, but left the area on foot. Police later contacted him near Mendenhall Loop Road and Nancy Street, where he was arrested.

Urbanec was arrested on charges of two felony counts of assault on an officer, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and the $100 Juneau police warrant.

He is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Urbanec’s original warrant charge was for failure to appear for change of plea hearing on a reckless endangerment charge from August 2017.

Online court records listed Leigh Ann Bauer as his attorney on that charge.