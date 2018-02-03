Juneau woman arrested after stabbing incident on Gastineau Avenue

A 40-year-old Juneau woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute this morning at an apartment complex on Gastineau Avenue.

The man was treated for serious injuries at Bartlett Regional Hospital, according to Juneau Police Department. Police say he was in stable condition.

Melanie Whalen was arrested for felony first-degree assault.

According to a police department news release, someone called 911 at 3:11 a.m. reporting that someone may have been stabbed during a physical disturbance between neighbors at a residence in the 300 block of Gastineau.

When officers arrived, they found Whalen and the 28-year-old Juneau man, who was suffering from serious stab wounds to his torso and left arm, police spokesman Lt. Krag Campbell said. Capital City Fire/Rescue took the man to the hospital.

A knife believed to have been used in the assault was located inside the residence.

Whalen is being held without bail in Lemon Creek Correctional Center.