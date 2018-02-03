Juneau woman arrested after stabbing incident on Gastineau Avenue

A 40-year-old Juneau woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute this morning at an apartment complex on Gastineau Avenue.
The man was treated for serious injuries at Bartlett Regional Hospital, according to Juneau Police Department. Police say he was in stable condition.
Melanie Whalen was arrested for felony first-degree assault.
According to a police department news release, someone called 911 at 3:11 a.m. reporting that someone may have been stabbed during a physical disturbance between neighbors at a residence in the 300 block of Gastineau.
When officers arrived, they found Whalen and the 28-year-old Juneau man, who was suffering from serious stab wounds to his torso and left arm, police spokesman Lt. Krag Campbell said. Capital City Fire/Rescue took the man to the hospital.
A knife believed to have been used in the assault was located inside the residence.
Whalen is being held without bail in Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Recent headlines
-
Budget cuts at fishing agency lead to staffing reductionsOfficials say budget cuts at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game have reduced staffing in the commercial fishing division and caused slashes to smaller fishery programs.
-
University supporters rally for full funding outside state CapitolAbout 100 supporters of the University of Alaska rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to call on legislators to fully fund the state’s university system. Legislators, university faculty and students spoke about the need to fund Alaska’s public university to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy.
-
While residents oppose Donlin’s waste plans, industry groups and Native corporations voice supportThe tone of a hearing in Anchorage on two draft permits for the proposed Donlin Gold mine was very different from those held in the region where the mine would be located.
-
New research illuminates ‘bear necessity’ in Alaska’s berry patchesBears play a well-known role in fertilizing Alaska’s temperate forests. They catch, carry, and digest fish, spreading nutrients through the undergrowth. But two scientists using remote control cameras near Haines show that bears are making contributions on a different front.