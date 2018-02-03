Budget cuts at fishing agency lead to staffing reductions

KENAI — Officials say budget cuts at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game have reduced staffing in the commercial fishing division and caused slashes to smaller fishery programs.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the state has cut the department’s general fund by more than 36 percent since 2015, leading to an approximately 6 percent cut for the state Division of Commercial Fisheries.
Division Director Scott Kelley on Thursday outlined the agency’s budget to the House Finance Subcommittee on Fish and Game.
Kelley says staffing has been reduced by about 11 percent since fiscal year 2015, causing the division to limit personnel on weirs and other projects.
Kelley says the division also has cut smaller fisheries like herring in order to limit cuts to the lucrative salmon fisheries.
Recent headlines
-
University supporters rally for full funding outside state CapitolAbout 100 supporters of the University of Alaska rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to call on legislators to fully fund the state’s university system. Legislators, university faculty and students spoke about the need to fund Alaska’s public university to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy.
-
While residents oppose Donlin’s waste plans, industry groups and Native corporations voice supportThe tone of a hearing in Anchorage on two draft permits for the proposed Donlin Gold mine was very different from those held in the region where the mine would be located.
-
New research illuminates ‘bear necessity’ in Alaska’s berry patchesBears play a well-known role in fertilizing Alaska’s temperate forests. They catch, carry, and digest fish, spreading nutrients through the undergrowth. But two scientists using remote control cameras near Haines show that bears are making contributions on a different front.
-
In rural Alaska, looking inside the home to reduce energy costsA batch of new energy assessors, who live in Southeast villages, are being trained to spot areas that could be more efficient.