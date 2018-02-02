Suspect held in 2016 shooting in Alaska Peninsula village

ANCHORAGE — Alaska State Troopers have arrested a man suspected in a 2016 shooting death on the Alaska Peninsula.

According to troopers, Ole Shangin, 32, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Peterson, who was shot and killed in Ivanof Bay.

An Anchorage court issued an arrest warrant for Shangin on Jan. 25. Troopers in King Salmon on Wednesday traveled to Perryville, found Shangin and arrested him.

He’s being held without bail at the Anchorage jail. Online court records do not list his attorney.

Peterson was 31 when he died on July 17, 2016.

Troopers responding to a report of a shooting found Peterson dead at a home in Ivanof Bay, a village about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Only seven people were recorded living there in the 2010 census.