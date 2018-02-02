Newscast — Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

  • Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler resigns from Alaska House
  • National Weather Service forecasts Taku Winds up to 65 mph
  • Alaska Attorney General’s Office files, then withdraws, legal brief in Juneau’s cruise ship lawsuit
  • State of Alaska reports marijuana revenue down for second month in a row

 

National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Juneau area, in effect till 6 p.m. Saturday.
