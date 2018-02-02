Newscast — Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

In this newscast:
- Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler resigns from Alaska House
- National Weather Service forecasts Taku Winds up to 65 mph
- Alaska Attorney General’s Office files, then withdraws, legal brief in Juneau’s cruise ship lawsuit
- State of Alaska reports marijuana revenue down for second month in a row
Recent headlines
Legislature seeks public testimony Saturday on distillery tasting roomsState lawmakers are hearing public input on whether distilleries should be allowed to serve mixed drinks Saturday morning in the State Capitol building. The House Community and Regional Affairs Committee hearing is on House Bill 269, which would clarify the law regarding serving mixed drinks in distillery tasting rooms.
Confidential report paints bleak picture for IditarodA confidential report looking into the financial sustainability and leadership of the Iditarod race’s governing body says the race is in trouble. Iditarod officials are planning to implement a series of reforms later this year, but not until after the race wraps up in March.