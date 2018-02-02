National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Juneau area

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Juneau area. It’s in effect till 6 p.m. Saturday.
Meteorologist intern Sharon Sullivan says the weather service is expecting near 65 mph winds tonight in downtown Juneau and Douglas.
“Typically with these Taku winds, they can reach hurricane force and that’s currently what we are experiencing,” Sullivan said. “I think we’re estimating that the highest wind gusts are supposed to occur near tonight.”
Pedestrian commuters this morning near the Federal Building experienced 50 mph wind gusts.
“We actually had several strong gusts that were experienced this morning, near the Douglas Boat Harbor,” she said. “It got up to 70 mph.”
It will continue to be windy tomorrow and tomorrow afternoon.
“Any loose objects can be blown around, especially boats, those need to tied down as well,” Sullivan said. “There could be power outages that may be possible in some areas. Definitely bringing the pets in as well.
The weather service recorded other notable wind speeds including:
- Cape Spencer (at the mouth of Cross Sound): 76 mph
- Portland Island (about 3.25 miles south of Point Lena) : 67 mph
- Out on Thane Road: 54 mph
Sullivan said Hoonah and Gustavus can expect lighter, 10 to 20 mph winds. Both will be partly cloudy and cold into tonight.
