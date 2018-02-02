Juneau Afternoon – 2-5-18

Monday at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;
Peter Metcalfe will be here to highlight the new publication, 150 Reasons Why We Love Alaska;
We’ll talk with Jim Powell about an upcoming forum on Sexual Harassment in Alaska;
We’ll get an update on police activities with guest, Chief Ed Mercer;
That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;
Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Tune in to Mind Over Matter on KTOO this coming Monday evening at 7pm to hear local advocates discuss the pros and cons of restorative justice and how it can repair the harm caused by crime. When victims, offenders and community members meet, the results can be transformational. So join Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guests this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for this month’s edition of Mind Over Matter learn more about this innovative and humane approach to justice.
Recent headlines
University supporters rally for full funding outside state CapitolAbout 100 supporters of the University of Alaska rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to call on legislators to fully fund the state’s university system. Legislators, university faculty and students spoke about the need to fund Alaska’s public university to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy.
While residents oppose Donlin’s waste plans, industry groups and Native corporations voice supportThe tone of a hearing in Anchorage on two draft permits for the proposed Donlin Gold mine was very different from those held in the region where the mine would be located.
New research illuminates ‘bear necessity’ in Alaska’s berry patchesBears play a well-known role in fertilizing Alaska’s temperate forests. They catch, carry, and digest fish, spreading nutrients through the undergrowth. But two scientists using remote control cameras near Haines show that bears are making contributions on a different front.
In rural Alaska, looking inside the home to reduce energy costsA batch of new energy assessors, who live in Southeast villages, are being trained to spot areas that could be more efficient.