Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

By February 1, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Environmentalists sue over the King Cove road land swap through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge,
  • sailings of the ferry LeConte are canceled for repairs, and
  • a Canadian mining company announces plans to open a mine processing facility in Ketchikan.
0

Recent headlines

  • Kodiak mayor testifies before U.S. Senate committee

    The U.S. Senate committee on energy and natural resources held a hearing Tuesday on natural disasters. The city of Kodiak’s mayor Pat Branson was a part of a six-person panel and testified on the city’s recent tsunami scare.
  • Whether homemade or a commercial design, every sport fishing boat in Southeast Alaska must have a deep-release mechanism on board Jan. 1, 2020. (Photo by Robert Woolsey/KCAW)

    Deep water release required for rockfish in Southeast Alaska in 2020

    In two years, anglers sport fishing from a boat in Southeast Alaska will be required to have a device on board for releasing rockfish well below the surface, which is already a requirement for the charter boat fleet. Alaska’s Board of Fisheries made the change during their January meeting in Sitka.
  • Kathy Hoell, second from left, joins another activist to advocate for disability rights at the state Capitol in Lincoln. Hoell helped Nebraska become a nationwide leader in voter access for people with disabilities. (Photo courtesy Kathy Hoell)

    How voters with disabilities are blocked from the ballot box

    Many people with disabilities cannot mark paper ballots without assistance, so they rely on special voting machines that are equipped with earphones and other modifications.

  • Ray Troll’s Ratfish Wranglers return to Juneau

    Ketchikan artist Ray Troll's band performs two concerts in Juneau. See Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wranglers play a free show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, @360 in the KTOO building. The group performs a fundraiser show at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the JACC.
X