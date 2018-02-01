Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

In this newscast:
- Environmentalists sue over the King Cove road land swap through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge,
- sailings of the ferry LeConte are canceled for repairs, and
- a Canadian mining company announces plans to open a mine processing facility in Ketchikan.
Recent headlines
-
Kodiak mayor testifies before U.S. Senate committeeThe U.S. Senate committee on energy and natural resources held a hearing Tuesday on natural disasters. The city of Kodiak’s mayor Pat Branson was a part of a six-person panel and testified on the city’s recent tsunami scare.
-
Deep water release required for rockfish in Southeast Alaska in 2020In two years, anglers sport fishing from a boat in Southeast Alaska will be required to have a device on board for releasing rockfish well below the surface, which is already a requirement for the charter boat fleet. Alaska’s Board of Fisheries made the change during their January meeting in Sitka.
-
How voters with disabilities are blocked from the ballot boxMany people with disabilities cannot mark paper ballots without assistance, so they rely on special voting machines that are equipped with earphones and other modifications.
-
Ray Troll’s Ratfish Wranglers return to JuneauKetchikan artist Ray Troll's band performs two concerts in Juneau. See Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wranglers play a free show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, @360 in the KTOO building. The group performs a fundraiser show at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the JACC.