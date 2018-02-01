Morning newscast – Thursday, Feb. 2, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska House boots David Eastman from ethics panel
- Sen. David Wilson disciplined for retaliating against aide in press conference
- Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta-area Democrats discuss Zach Fansler’s potential replacement
Recent headlines
Alaska Attorney General started defending Juneau in a lawsuit. Then it changed its mind.The Attorney General filed a friend of the court brief in support of the City and Borough of Juneau in its cruise ship lawsuit. Less than 24 hours the state withdrew, claiming the filing was an "error due to internal miscommunications."
State supplemental budget reaches $178 million, prompts Medicaid concernMost of this cost -- $92 million -- is from Medicaid. Legislature is funding Medicaid at a lower level than state officials projected costs would run. On top of that, those projections were too low. Officials say more people enrolled in Medicaid due to the recession.
It’s hurry up and wait for state gasline corporation’s federal permitting scheduleAlaska’s gasline corporation has filed tens of thousands of pages of documents for their federal permit. Now it's waiting for the commission to make a decision on if, and when, the state can get to work on its massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project.
Kodiak park officials to discuss fad of hiding painted rocksKodiak park officials have plans to discuss whether they should ban a nationwide craze of painting rocks and leaving them to be found by others.