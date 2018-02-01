Kodiak park officials to discuss fad of hiding painted rocks

KODIAK — Kodiak park officials have plans to discuss whether they should ban a nationwide craze of painting rocks and leaving them to be found by others.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the Kodiak State Parks Citizens Advisory Board on Feb. 5 will discuss the rocks that began popping up around Kodiak last year.
The discussion is in response to a formal complaint that claims the painted rocks left in Fort Abercrombie should be considered litter and be prohibited.
Kodiak’s acting Chief Park Ranger Ben Shryock said painted rocks are not included by name in the State Parks definition of litter, but he said exactly what constitutes as litter is open to interpretation.
Shryock said the community is largely supportive of the practice.
