Juneau Afternoon – 2-2-18

By February 1, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;

We’ll talk with Forest service Entomologist, Elizabeth Graham, tonight’s Friday fireside speaker at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, about insects and spruce trees;

Robert Venables will offer an update on the Mid-Session Summit;

We’ll talk with some JDHS Basketball players about this weekend’s fundraiser for Cancer Connection.

And Ed Buyarski will be here to highlight dirt.

Sarah Schaefer will also be here to talk seafood!

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org

0

Recent headlines

X