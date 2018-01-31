Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

Stories include an update on failures in the tsunami warning system, latest appointments to the Planning Commission and Bartlett Regional Hospital board, and latest recommendations for improving Alaska’s public school system.
Recent headlines
Transit center homicide case going to jury in MayDavid Evenson, 51, faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Aaron Monette, 56.
Who released the bulk of greenhouse gases into Alaska’s air?DEC commissioner Larry Hartig said in a press release Tuesday that the findings weren’t “unexpected.”
Winter rain is compromising baby muskoxen in western AlaskaA new paper shows how warmer ocean temperatures are impacting animals on land in addition to those that depend on sea ice.
Glory Hole, five other groups submit proposals to take over Valley propertyThe city Lands Committee is reviewing six proposals from groups hoping to lease or buy a city property in the Mendenhall Valley. The city previously leased the property to Juneau Youth Services for $1 a year, and may enter into a similar agreement with an applicant they feel meets an important need.